Myers Industries (MYE) Price Target Increased by 23.81% to 26.52

February 25, 2026 — 08:16 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 23.81% from the prior estimate of $21.42 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.34% from the latest reported closing price of $22.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myers Industries. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 14.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYE is 0.11%, an increase of 26.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 44,111K shares. MYE / Myers Industries, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MYE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,499K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,194K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 5.50% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 1,735K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,703K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,501K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

