Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MYE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that MYE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.6, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MYE was $15.6, representing a -15.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.47 and a 125.76% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

MYE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). MYE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MYE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.26%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

