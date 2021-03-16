Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MYE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that MYE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MYE was $20.02, representing a -16.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 189.73% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

MYE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). MYE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports MYE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.47%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MYE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

