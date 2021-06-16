Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MYE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that MYE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.23, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MYE was $21.23, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 66.51% increase over the 52 week low of $12.75.

MYE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Magna International, Inc. (MGA). MYE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports MYE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.82%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MYE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

