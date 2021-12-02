Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MYE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that MYE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.16, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MYE was $19.16, representing a -20.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 11.72% increase over the 52 week low of $17.15.

MYE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). MYE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MYE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.29%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

