Myers Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.33 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $4.30 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Myers Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.62 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $203.97 million from $203.88 million last year.

Myers Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.33 Mln. vs. $4.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $203.97 Mln vs. $203.88 Mln last year.

