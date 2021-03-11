Myers Industries Guides FY21 Below Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, polymer products maker Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.88 to $1.03 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.90 to $1.05 per share on revenue growth in the mid-to-high 20 percent range, including impact of the Elkhart acquisition.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share on a revenue growth of 21.80 percent to $611.31 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

