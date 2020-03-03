Myers Industries Guides FY20 Ad. EPS In Line With Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, polymer products maker Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on a revenue growth of 3.3 percent to $543.97 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company anticipates that approximately half of the sales increase will come from incremental sales due to the August 2019 Tuffy acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.