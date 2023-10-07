Myers Industries (FRA:MJF) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 24.24

The average one-year price target for Myers Industries (FRA:MJF) has been revised to 24.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 23.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.55 to a high of 27.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.86% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myers Industries. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MJF is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 42,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,166K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJF by 10.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,808K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJF by 13.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,576K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJF by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,161K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJF by 7.08% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,780K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJF by 15.00% over the last quarter.

