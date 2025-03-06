MYERS INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MYE Reports Quarterly Earnings

MYERS INDUSTRIES ($MYE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $203,880,000, missing estimates of $205,131,000 by $-1,251,000.

MYERS INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

MYERS INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE BASQUE (Interim President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $179,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $81,760

BRUCE M LISMAN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,445

LORI A. LUTEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,150

WILLIAM A FOLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,030

YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,600

JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,590

MYERS INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of MYERS INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

