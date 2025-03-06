MYERS INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MYE Reports Quarterly Earnings

MYERS INDUSTRIES ($MYE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $203,880,000, missing estimates of $205,131,000 by $-1,251,000.
MYERS INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
MYERS INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVE BASQUE (Interim President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $179,350 and 0 sales.
- FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $81,760
- BRUCE M LISMAN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,445
- LORI A. LUTEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,150
- WILLIAM A FOLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,030
- YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,600
- JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,590
MYERS INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of MYERS INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,828,927 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,231,354
- BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. added 820,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,054,963
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 791,780 shares (+824.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,741,251
- STATE STREET CORP removed 538,974 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,950,272
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 513,431 shares (+175.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,668,278
- INVESCO LTD. removed 486,323 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,369,005
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 468,972 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,177,450
