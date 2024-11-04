News & Insights

Myers Industries cut FY24 adjusted EPS view to 92c-$1.02 from $1.05-$1.20

November 04, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook and business forecast, the Company is providing the following outlook for fiscal 2024: Net sales growth of 0% to 5% compared to prior guidance of 5% to 10%; Capital expenditures in the range of $28 million to $32 million compared to prior guidance of $30 million to $35 million

