Myers Industries Appoints Samantha Rutty As CFO

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE), a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products, on Friday announced the appointment of Samantha Rutty as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective from September 22.

Samantha Rutty will take over from Daniel Hoehn, who has served as interim CFO since May 2. Hoehn will continue in his role as Vice President and Corporate Controller following the transition.

Samantha Rutty has more than 20 years of experience and has previously served at The Brink's Company as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brink's North America.

On Thursday, Myers Industries closed trading 2.01% higher at $16.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

