Myers Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MYE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/17/26, Myers Industries Inc. (Symbol: MYE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.135, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of MYE's recent stock price of $27.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MYE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.14 per share, with $27.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MYE makes up 1.19% of the RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (Symbol: RFDA) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MYE).

In Monday trading, Myers Industries Inc. shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

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Further MYE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.