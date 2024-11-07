Myer Holdings Updates Governance Statement for Transparency

Myer Holdings Limited (AU:MYR) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement, which adheres to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. This statement, approved by the board, is accessible on their website, providing transparency on their management and oversight practices. Investors can explore these disclosures to better understand the company’s governance framework and compliance.

