News & Insights

Stocks

Myer Holdings Reveals Annual Performance and AGM Plans

November 07, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Myer Holdings Limited (AU:MYR) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Limited is set to hold its fifteenth Annual General Meeting on December 10, 2024, providing both in-person and online participation options. The 2024 Annual Report highlights Myer’s financial and sustainability performance over the past fiscal year, showcasing its commitment to transparency for shareholders and stakeholders alike. As one of Australia’s prominent retailers, Myer’s strategic focus remains on enhancing retail operations and maintaining strong community connections.

For further insights into AU:MYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.