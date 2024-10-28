Myer Holdings Merges with Apparel Brands in Major Retail Move

Myer Holdings Limited (AU:MYR) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Limited has announced a transformational merger with Apparel Brands, including Just Jeans and Jay Jays, to create a leading retail platform across Australia and New Zealand. This combination, expected to complete in early 2025, aims to enhance Myer’s scale and capabilities, potentially increasing earnings by at least $30 million per annum. The merger will also leverage Myer’s loyalty program and eCommerce platform, promising significant growth and investment opportunities.

