Myer Holdings' first-half profit slumps 37%

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings MYR.AX posted a 37% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by the removal of Apple AAPL.O products and Country Road Group brands from its stores.

Profit fell to A$24.4 million ($16.17 million) for the half-year ended Dec. 31 from A$38.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.