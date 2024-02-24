Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Price Target Increased by 36.00% to 0.69

The average one-year price target for Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) has been revised to 0.69 / share. This is an increase of 36.00% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 0.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myer Holdings. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 97.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYR is 0.28%, an increase of 838.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

