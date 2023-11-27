Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Price Target Decreased by 21.88% to 0.51

The average one-year price target for Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) has been revised to 0.51 / share. This is an decrease of 21.88% from the prior estimate of 0.65 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 0.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.97% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

Myer Holdings Maintains 9.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myer Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYR is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 67,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,393K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,319K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYR by 32.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,858K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,356K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,642K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYR by 40.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,407K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,294K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.