Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Price Target Decreased by 22.68% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) has been revised to $0.72 / share. This is a decrease of 22.68% from the prior estimate of $0.93 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $0.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.93% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myer Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYR is 0.02%, an increase of 25.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 102,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,810K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,055K shares , representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYR by 30.92% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 13,219K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,826K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYR by 28.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,133K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,164K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYR by 21.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,269K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,202K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

