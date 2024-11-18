MyEco Group Ltd Announces Name and Ticker Change

SECOS Group Ltd (AU:SES) has released an update.

MyEco Group Ltd, formerly known as SECOS Group Ltd, has officially changed its name and ASX ticker symbol to MCO, effective November 20, 2024. The company, a leader in sustainable packaging, is expanding its global reach with operations in Australia, China, Malaysia, Mexico, and the USA. MyEco Group is poised for growth as demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions increases.

