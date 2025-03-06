$MYE stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MYE stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,929,278 of trading volume.

$MYE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MYE:

$MYE insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE BASQUE (Interim President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $179,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $81,760

BRUCE M LISMAN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,445

LORI A. LUTEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,150

WILLIAM A FOLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,030

YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,600

JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,590

$MYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MYE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

