Mydecine Delays Financial Reports, Trades Continue

Mydecine Innovations Group has announced a delay in their 2023 Annual Filings and expects to provide updates on the audit’s progress and interim financial statements by June 13, 2024. In the meantime, a management cease trade order is in effect, restricting trade by the company’s CEO and CFO but allowing the public to continue trading shares. No other significant changes have been noted since their prior default announcement.

