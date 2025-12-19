Mycronic Wins Up To $16 Mln Prexision 8 Evo Order, Delivery Slated For Q1 2027

(RTTNews) - Mycronic AB (publ) announced that it has received a replacement order for a Prexision 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order is valued in the range of US$14 million - US$16 million, with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The Prexision 8 Evo mask writer is designed to meet the market's demanding requirements for producing complex patterns used in display photomasks, reinforcing Mycronic's position as a key supplier in advanced display manufacturing technology.

