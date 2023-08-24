Myanmar's Wa militia takes over ownership of tin ore - statement

By Aug. 30, the mine owners are set to work with authorities to obtain approval for mineral processing, the statement said.

The purpose of the ban, according to the Committee, is to protect resources, avoid destructive mining, mitigate the environmental impact, and prevent tax loss and corruption.

It is unclear how long the mining suspension would last and traders had increased ore exports ahead of the ban.

"We are still in the process of investigation," Nyi Rang, a deputy liaison officer at the UWSA's external relation department, told Reuters in a text message on Thursday in response to a question on how long the ban would last.

Chinese imports of tin ore from Myanmar surged 86% year-on-year during May-July to 56,533 metric tons, Chinese customs data showed.

"China's raw material supply for smelting is anticipated to decrease, hinting at potential challenges in maintaining the production levels observed earlier this year," the International Tin Association (ITA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chinese state-backed research house Antaike expected August refined tin output in China to stay below normal levels due to the mining ban, following a 13% month-on-month production drop in July due to smelter maintenance.

Poor tin demand has eased the supply pressure, but analysts said a prolonged ban from Myanmar would eventually cause supply tightness.

Chinese imports of Myanmar tin ore https://tmsnrt.rs/3qGqMUB

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Siyi Liu in Beijing, Pratima Desai in London and Reuters staff in Myanmar bureau; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.