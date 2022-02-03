Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases - state TV

Myanmar's military government announced a new bribery charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, the country's state broadcaster reported.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of at least 150 years in prison. She has been already been sentenced to a total of six years detention for other cases.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military, which overthrew Suu Kyi's government in a coup last February, could not be reached for comment. Lawyers for Suu Kyi, who have been barred from speaking about her cases, could also not be reached for comment.

