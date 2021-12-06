Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

Contributor
Reuters Staff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters