Myanmar's military govt files new corruption charge against Suu Kyi - state TV

Contributor
Reuters staff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bria Webb

Myanmar's military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday.

Adds details

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday.

The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of which are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Suu Kyi, 76, was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup and faces nearly a dozen cases against her including incitement and violations of COVID-19 protocols. She has rejected all the charges to date.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment. Suu Kyi's lawyers, who have been issued with a gag order in relation to the cases, did not have comment.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Angus MacSwan)

((John.Geddie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters