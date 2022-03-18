Public Companies

Myanmar's junta gives final approval for sale of Telenor's Myanmar unit -sources

Fanny Potkin Reuters
Poppy McPherson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Myanmar's junta has given the final approval for the sale of Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor's operations in the country, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

According to a letter of approval sent on March 15, seen by two of the people, the transfer of Telenor's Myanmar unit to its new owners must happen within five days.

Myanmar authorities and Telenor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

