Myanmar tin ban in Wa region may cut China's smelter output in H2 - ITA

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A ban on tin mining in areas controlled by Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia launched on Aug. 1 is expected to dampen China's tin smelter output in the second half of 2023, the International Tin Association (ITA) said.

Smelters in China ensured enough immediate supply by stockpiling the metal ahead of the ban but, according to the ITA, the suspension is likely to last for longer than the initially expected period of one to three months.

"Until Wa State resumes normal production, China smelting raw material supply is expected to gradually decrease, making it challenging to return to the production levels experienced in the first half of this year," the ITA said in a statement on Thursday, giving no figures.

China sources most of its tin ore needs from Myanmar, where the self-declared Wa State accounts for two thirds of production.

As the Wa State is committed to the policy enforcement, reopening of mines may take longer, and the market's initial expectation that processing of stockpiles could still go ahead "appears to have been quashed by the ban on ore transport", the ITA added.

Benchmark three-month tin CMSN3 prices on the London Metal Exchange were up 2% on Thursday, while all other base metals were down.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

