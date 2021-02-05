Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter TWTR.N and Instagram FB.O in the country until "further notice", Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after authorities ordered internet providers to block Facebook.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin)

