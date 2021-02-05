US Markets
Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Fanny Potkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until "further notice", Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after authorities ordered internet providers to block Facebook.

