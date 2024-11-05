News & Insights

Stocks

Myanmar rebels seize rare-earth mining hubs, Nikkei reports

November 05, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Armed rebels are taking control of key rare-earth mining areas in Myanmar, a development that could disrupt supply chains for electric vehicles and more that pass through China, Nikkei Asia reports. The Kachin Independence Army, or KIA, had wrested control of Chipwi and Tsawlaw, both critical mining hubs, from the military regime’s Border Guard Force Battalion by early November. The KIA also occupied Pangwa shortly after officials from its political arm met Deng Xijun, China’s special envoy for Asian affairs, in mid-October, when Deng reportedly urged the group to cease its resistance against Myanmar’s military regime. Myanmar accounted for 11% of the world’s rare-earth production in 2023, behind only China at 68% and the U.S. at 12%, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Publicly traded companies in the space include MP Materials (MP), Energy Fuels (UUUU), and NioCorp (NB).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MP
NB
UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.