Myanmar military plane overshoots runway in India, eight injured

By Krishn Kaushik

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - At least eight people were injured after a Myanmar military aircraft that was supposed to fly back dozens of soldiers fleeing conflict at home overshot the runway of an airport in northeastern India on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured were among 14 people on board the aircraft that was heading to Mizoram state's Lengpui Airport to take home the soldiers who had entered India last week, Indian police and military officials said.

Footage from local media showed the plane's cracked fuselage resting in a bushy area near the airport.

Nearly 700 Myanmar soldiers have crossed into northeast India in the past two months after anti-junta groups in Myanmar, backed by a pro-democracy parallel government, seized control of several military posts and towns near its borders.

Indian authorities have been sending back the troops within days of them crossing over.

An Indian military source said 276 Myanmar troops entered India last week after intense fighting close to the border, out of which 184 returned home on Monday.

Visiting India's northeastern region on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the government would fence the entire 1,600 (1,000 mile)-long border with Myanmar. India is also considering ending the free movement of people between the two countries, he said.

