Myanmar media companies stripped of licences -state television

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Five media companies in Myanmar have been stripped of their licences, state television MRTV announced on Monday.

The five independent companies were named as Mizzima, Myanmar Now, 7-Day, DVB and Khit Thit Media.

All have been active in covering protests against last month's military coup.

(Reporting by Reuters staff Editing by Matthew Tostevin and David Goodman)

