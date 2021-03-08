Myanmar media companies stripped of licences -state television

Public Companies

Five media companies in Myanmar have been stripped of their licences, state television MRTV announced on Monday.

The five independent companies were named as Mizzima, Myanmar Now, 7-Day, DVB and Khit Thit Media.

All have been active in covering protests against last month's military coup.

