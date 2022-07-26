Myanmar junta says executions were 'justice for the people'

Contributor
Reuters Staff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THAR BYAW

Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday defended its execution of four activists, which it said was lawful and carried out in the name of justice for the people.

July 26 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday defended its execution of four activists, which it said was lawful and carried out in the name of justice for the people.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the executions were not personal, but conducted under the law and the men were given a chance to defend themselves. He said the military government knew the executions, the first in decades in Myanmar, would draw criticism.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters