Myanmar electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party - Myanmar Now tweet

Myanmar electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party - Myanmar Now

Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was electoral fraud, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Twitter on Friday, citing a commissioner.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Union Election Commission and NLD party officials did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties. It did not elaborate further. A spokesman for the junta and for the national unity government, which includes ousted members of the NLD, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +6620802354;))

