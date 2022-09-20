Myanmar discussing with Russia use of Mir card for payments

Adds details

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta spokesperson said on Tuesday the military-ruled country was discussing with Russia the use of its Mir bank card for payments.

Using Russia's Mir payments system and cards will allow direct exchange between rouble and kyat currencies, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told a news conference.

Myanmar has faced social and economic collapse since a military coup early last year, and the move to adopt the Russian payment system comes as the junta struggles to maintain foreign exchange reserves and stabilise its currency and inflation rate.

The move comes after a recent controversial visit by junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing to Russia, one of its few allies, during which he met President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Reuters staff and Martin Petty in Bangkok; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor Editing by Ed Davies)

