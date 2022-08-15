Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to six years prison in corruption cases - source

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.

Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by John Geddie)

