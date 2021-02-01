Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness

Myanmar banks in the commercial hub of Yangon reopened on Tuesday after halting financial services a day earlier due to poor internet connections after the military seized power in the country, a Reuters witness said.

The Myanmar bankers association had issued a statement on Monday saying it would allow members to reopen from Tuesday.

