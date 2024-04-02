News & Insights

My Top Stocks to Buy in April 2024

April 02, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

The first quarter of 2024 is officially over, and investors must prepare for the rest of the year and the earnings season. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights seven stocks with growth potential that are good values for investors today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 1, 2024. The video was published on April 2, 2024.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, MGM Resorts International, Matterport, and On Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Matterport, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

