Key Points

Investors are most familiar with this company’s dominance in the e-commerce market.

The artificial intelligence revolution is boosting demand at a key segment, which will propel the overall business for some time.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Not all businesses are at the same stage of their life cycles. Some companies offer a more exciting opportunity to investors. They are able to quickly increase their sales and profits, most likely resulting from powerful tailwinds pushing them forward.

Along the same vein, here's my top growth stock to buy in July and hold forever.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an excellent choice for investors who want to add more growth potential to their portfolios. In the past five years, the company's revenue and operating cash flow rose 67% and 121%, respectively. According to analyst consensus estimates, the business will exceed $1 trillion in sales in 2028.

Investors have known that this company benefits from e-commerce penetration. It's also registering soaring advertising revenue. And it has a position in autonomous driving and the space economy.

However, the most exciting segment is Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is an industry-leading cloud computing platform that posted 28% year-over-year revenue growth and a fantastic 38% operating margin in the first quarter (ended March 31). It has gained from enterprises moving their IT workloads off-premises.

The success of AWS, more recently and going forward, will be propelled by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. As a so-called hyperscaler, Amazon builds the data centers that power AI capabilities for its cloud customers. That demand can impact the company's overall growth for a very long time.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $499,979 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $54,086 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $398,052!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.