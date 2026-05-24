My Top Energy Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

Key Points

Bloom Energy makes solid oxide fuel cells for clean, reliable power.

The company has a marquee list of clients, including big players in the data center space.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is on an absolute tear in 2026, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. The solid oxide fuel cell manufacturer has seen its share value spike by over 259% thus far this year. Since last May, Bloom stock has exploded by over 1,610%.

To put that in perspective: Bloom Energy made more gains over the last year than Nvidia has delivered over the past five.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That is not normal stock behavior. But Bloom is not a normal energy stock. Put differently: Bloom is one of the only clean energy companies with a deployable energy server that can produce on-site power for clients whose electricity needs exceed (or strain) grid capacity.

Think field hospitals, industrial parks, research facilities, mining sites, and data centers. Wherever 24/7 reliable electricity is needed, Bloom's servers essentially function as a mini power plant to supply it.

2025 was undeniably Bloom's breakout year, with a $5 billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management to deploy fuel cells for Brookfield's AI factories. But the good news just keeps coming. On May 20, Bloom inked a $2.6 billion agreement with Nebius to supply power for Nebius' data centers in Europe.

Bloom stock surged to fresh new highs on the heels of that news.

Bloom Energy is no longer a secret, and its expensive valuation reflects the hype and expectations baked into its price. The company has a market cap of roughly $86 billion and trades at around 87 times book value.

Bloom isn't my favorite for value, but it remains a top pick for long-term growth. The stock may not explode 17-fold again, but if data centers continue to demand more electricity than the grid can provide, Bloom's future will involve big top-line growth that can sustain its momentum for the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 24, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Bloom Energy, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.