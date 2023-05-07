My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in May

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) halving event, which occurs approximately every four years, is one of the most anticipated events in the cryptocurrency industry. Due to the dynamics revolving around supply and demand, Bitcoin has historically gone on impressive runs when the next halving is about a year away.

With the next halving likely to happen sometime in April or May 2024, we are officially right at a year until Bitcoin's inflation rate changes -- meaning this May could be a great opportunity to increase profits for the long haul.

What is the halving?

The halving is a pre-programmed event in the Bitcoin network that occurs about every four years (or 210,000 blocks added to the blockchain) and gets its name because it cuts the reward given to miners for successfully mining Bitcoins in half.

Since this is the primary way new coins enter circulation, the halving effectively and transparently cuts Bitcoin's inflation rate. This upcoming halving will reduce the rewards for miners from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125 Bitcoin and decrease the inflation rate to a measly 1% until the next halving sometime in 2028.

The opportunity at hand

When looking back at past halving cycles (there have been three so far) it becomes abundantly clear that the halving plays a significant role in the dynamics around Bitcoin's price. The data shows that Bitcoin's price not only seems to be heavily discounted when the next halving is a year away, but that maximum appreciation occurs when Bitcoin is held for at least a year after the halving as well.

So, what do the numbers say exactly? To start, let's go back to Bitcoin's first halving of November 2012, when the mining reward went from 50 Bitcoin to 25 Bitcoin. A year before this halving, one Bitcoin was worth around $2.50. But two years later (a year after the halving), Bitcoin's price climbed to more than $1,000 -- an increase of nearly 40,000%.

While the first halving might have been the most dramatic in terms of price appreciation, the second halving was still lucrative for investors. For those who invested a year before the halving of July 2016 when Bitcoin's price was $285 and held on until a year after when it hit a new all-time high of more than $2,800, they would have realized a profit of more than 600%.

Similar to 2016, roughly an equivalent return would have been made in the most recent halving of May 2020. Investors who purchased Bitcoin when it was worth about $7,100 would have been ecstatic when seeing Bitcoin's price reach more than $60,000 by May 2021, representing another return of more than 600%.

Although it must be clarified that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, these statistics highlight the potential for Bitcoin to generate significant returns over the long term.

Demand meets a limited supply

At this point, it might be worth mentioning that by no means is this advice to try to time the market, especially because past performance has no guarantee of future returns. For all we know, this next halving cycle could prove to be an outlier.

However, while we wait and see if this pattern holds true, there seems to be a resemblance of trends in demand for Bitcoin that were apparent in the last halving cycle and are appearing yet again.

According to blockchain data company Glassnode, the number of active Bitcoin addresses and the number of addresses with a non-zero balance have been growing at steady rates, even in the midst of a bear market. In fact, both of these metrics surpassed levels at the time of the last halving. Today, the number of active addresses is near 900,00 and addresses with a non-zero balance currently sits at an all-time high of more than 45.7 million addresses.

The thinking goes that an increase in addresses usually serves as a proxy for gauging demand. If demand continues at its current pace, then the additional pressure of the halving on Bitcoin's supply could prove to be extremely beneficial for the cryptocurrency's price.

It's important to reiterate that buying Bitcoin in May is not about trying to time the market or make a quick profit. Instead, it's about taking a long-term view of Bitcoin's potential and using the halving as a marker for evaluating Bitcoin's current valuation in relation to its potential future price.

The importance of buying Bitcoin in May 2023 is that it provides investors with an opportunity that only comes around once every four years. For those looking to capitalize on the halving's impact, buying at today's prices has historically proven to be the most lucrative.

While only time will tell if this halving cycle plays out like past ones, the stage looks to be set yet again for Bitcoin's price to be influenced by the dynamics of supply and demand.

