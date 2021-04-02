My Top 8 Investment Trends for 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Market holidays aren’t usually my favorite days because of the obvious…

Source: Shutterstock

The stock market is closed. What the heck am I supposed to do on days with no stock trading?

But today is better than most market holidays. I’m taking the extra time to delve into new investment opportunities for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I focus on eight of my top trends for not only the next nine months… but many years into the future. For each one, I’ll also highlight some of the stocks that I believe are well positioned.

One of the investment themes is the housing boom. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is hitting new all-time highs as demand for homes increases. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) said that the median home price is up 17% over last year and at record levels. Is this a housing bubble or just the beginning of something big?

Quite possibly my favorite long-term investment trend is the future of transportation. A new infrastructure bill has been announced, and it indicates that the industry should see an influx of several hundred billion dollars. But is that enough?

Clean energy is an obvious trend that has already begun. It’s a big part of the infrastructure bill as well, and UBS recently said that $140 trillion (yes, with a “T”) will be spent on decarbonizing the world over the next three decades. If that’s correct… that’s a whole lot of money sloshing around.

Then, I want to talk about SPACs. You love them… you hate them… the question is what to do with them. Are they a fad or a trend? I’ll give you my thoughts today – plus two SPACs you don’t want to ignore.

And that’s far from all…

I also talk about the Great Grand Reopening, 3D printing, buy-to-lease stocks, and Chinese consumer spending. Plus, my view on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), gold, the U.S. dollar, jobs… and what to talk about at the Easter table on Sunday.

Have a great weekend. I wish you and yours a wonderful and safe Easter holiday.

On the date of publication, Matt McCall held Bitcoin. He did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

