My Top 5 Stocks to Buy in October

The stock market has been rather scary lately, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 recently hitting fresh 2022 lows. However, markets like this one are full of excellent long-term opportunities for patient investors. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, shares the five stocks on the top of his buy list for the month and an overview of why he likes each one.

**Stock prices mentioned in the video were from the evening of Oct. 6, 2022. This video was published on Oct. 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of America wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America, Boston Omaha Corporation, Digital Realty Trust, Dream Finders Homes, Inc., and EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha Corporation, Digital Realty Trust, and Dream Finders Homes, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.