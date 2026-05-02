My Top 3 Green Energy Stocks for May 2026

Key Points

The green energy transition has taken a back seat to excitement over high oil prices.

The growing demand for cleaner energy alternatives has not abated.

Investors looking to get in on the green energy trend can go all-in or simply lean in with a more diversified play on the space.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

The trends are very clear. Oil and natural gas will remain important fuel sources for decades to come. And green energy sources, like solar and wind power, are expected to continue their strong growth as overall energy demand expands. If you are considering investing in the broader energy sector, you should include some exposure to clean energy.

There are different ways to get clean energy exposure. For example, aggressive investors might consider Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and its hydrogen fuel cells. A more conservative approach would be a diversified clean energy portfolio such as the one operated by Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). Investors not quite ready to jump into the deep end, meanwhile, might want to consider U.S. utility NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's a look at each one.

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Bloom Energy is a high-risk growth stock

Bloom Energy is a start-up that builds and sells hydrogen fuel cells. Its products are in high demand right now because they can be placed on-site at a customer's facility. That allows businesses to get up and running even before they have a grid connection. As data centers are rapidly built to support the growth of artificial intelligence, customers are lining up to buy Bloom Energy's products. It ended 2025 with a $6 billion product backlog.

That's great news, but the real story is the other $14 billion of the backlog, which is tied to long-term service contracts. Bloom Energy is building a powerful flywheel that just gets larger every time it sells one of its fuel cells. The problem is that Wall Street is aware of the opportunity, so the stock has risen 1,400% over the past year alone. The investment story is very attractive, but only the most aggressive growth investors should buy Bloom Energy.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a simple solution

Brookfield Renewable Partners goes to the other extreme. It isn't focused on just one niche of the green energy world; it has exposure to almost the entire sector. The partnership owns a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and nuclear power. It is an active portfolio manager, so it is always buying, selling, and building assets, effectively adjusting the portfolio as industry trends shift.

With one simple investment, you can essentially get all of your clean energy exposure. And, notably, you can collect a lofty 4.7% yield. The distribution has been increased regularly for a decade, at an annualized rate of 5%. The long-term goal is for annual increases of between 5% and 9% a year. Even more conservative dividend investors will likely find Brookfield Renewable Partners of interest.

NextEra mixes old and new

NextEra Energy offers a mid-point, operating one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States and one of the largest solar and wind businesses in the world. Utility operations provide slow, steady growth, while the green energy sector's ongoing expansion provides the company with a platform for long-term growth. It is a good mix for investors not ready to go all-in on clean energy stocks.

NextEra's dividend yield is an attractive 2.5%. However, the real story is dividend growth. The utility's dividend has been increased annually for decades and at a fairly rapid clip. Looking forward, management is calling for the dividend to increase 10% in 2026, with 6% increases in each of the following two years. Backing that will be 8% earnings growth. However, management believes it can growth earnings at 8% a year through at least 2035, so exciting dividend growth is likely to continue for years to come.

There are plenty of green energy options

There is no "right" way to invest in green energy; there are just different options to consider. Bloom Energy has an exciting new technology, and it is growing quickly. That will likely interest more aggressive investors. Brookfield Renewable is a high-yield, diversified way to gain exposure to virtually the entire green energy sector. And NextEra Energy is a dividend growth stock with an attractive mix of old and new energy sources. Take a look at each of these three green energy stocks as May gets underway, and one could easily find its way into your portfolio before the month is over.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.