My Top 3 Financial Stocks for May 2026

Key Points

Visa continues to demonstrate strong performance despite inflation.

JPMorgan is a trusted U.S. bank that continues to grow efficiently.

Progressive is a top U.S. insurance company that has beaten the market over time.

10 stocks we like better than Visa ›

Financials aren't usually the most exciting stocks on Wall Street, but they do tend to be solid and reliable. That's why Berkshire Hathaway is full of them. Many of the top ones meet Warren Buffett's criteria of playing a long-term role in the economy, and they're often flush with cash and pay dividends.

If you're looking for excellent stocks of this nature to fill gaps in your portfolio right now, consider Visa (NYSE: V), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Progressive (NYSE: PGR).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Visa

Visa is the largest credit card network in the world, with 4.9 billion payment credentials, or cards of all kinds, as of the end of 2025. That's up from 4.6 billion the year before. Visa isn't just the biggest; it also continues to grow its user base at a rapid pace.

Its model lends itself to high-profit growth. Since it plays such a large role in the economy, as the basis for so much spending, it does well when the economy does. Since the economy expands more often than it contracts, Visa typically does very well. As for being profitable, since it partners with financial institutions and doesn't actually lend money, it has lower exposure to defaults. As a service provider, it has high margins, and its profit margin was 53% in the 2026 fiscal second quarter (ended March 31).

But these days, it's more than just a credit card network. It provides data analytics services and different kinds of payments, and it's performing phenomenally despite economic pressure, with a 17% year-over-year increase in the second quarter.

2. JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., and it's the biggest by far, with $3.7 trillion in assets. That's well above the No. 2 competitor, Bank of America, which has $2.6 trillion, and more than the third- and fourth-largest banks combined. That indicates how stable it is and how much Americans count on it.

The bank continues to dominate U.S. finance throughout economic cycles, with robust consumer and commercial businesses. It has what it calls an "exceptional" return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 23% as of the first quarter, which puts it in a class of its own.

It benefited from a strong American consumer despite inflation and strong market activity. Revenue increased 10% year over year in the first quarter, and net income was up 13%.

3. Progressive

Progressive is one of the largest U.S. insurance companies, covering all kinds of policies, including homeowners, auto, and more. Since it's an insurance company, its business is cyclical, but it continues to grow, and it has been an incredible market beater over time.

Net premiums written, its top-line metric, increased 6% year over year in the first quarter, and earnings per share rose from $4.37 to $4.80. Its combined ratio was 86%, well below its target goal of 96. It makes money on more policies as well as on the interest it gets from the float, or the payments for policies that it doesn't pay out, which is why insurance companies can be so profitable.

Progressive stock is down this year on worries about a "softer" insurance industry, which is why now is a great time to load up on shares.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 10, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.