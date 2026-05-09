My Top 3 Energy Stocks for May 2026

Key Points

Oil prices have a history of being volatile, rising and falling in dramatic fashion.

With oil prices so high today, investors may want to sidestep commodity risk by investing in Enterprise and Enbridge.

If you want commodity exposure, hedging your bets with a financially strong integrated energy giant like Chevron is a good option.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

Investors have a bad habit of projecting current events too far into the future. When it comes to energy prices, history is clear: volatility is the norm. So, high energy prices today aren't a good indication that they will be high in the future. In fact, today's high prices are likely to be followed by lower prices sooner than you may expect.

Proceeding with caution is a good idea, since the geopolitical conflict that is pushing energy prices higher right now will, eventually, end. Which is why conservative investors will like high-yielders Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). But if you just have to own an oil producer, a company like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is probably a good balance of risk and reward.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

These toll takers are boring, but they have attractive yields

For most investors, the big draw for Enterprise and Enbridge will be their lofty yields. Enterprise is a master limited partnership (MLP), and it has a 5.6% distrubion yield. Notably, unitholders have to deal with a K-1 come April 15, which makes taxes a little more complex. Enbridge is a Canadian company with a 5.1% yield. U.S. investors have to pay Canadian taxes on their dividends, but some of that can be claimed back when you file your taxes.

Both companies operate large energy infrastructure portfolios in North America. They charge fees for the use of their assets, such as pipelines, so the volume moving through their systems is more important than the price of the energy products they transport. Energy is vital to modern society, so volumes tend to remain robust regardless of oil prices. All in, the yields here are supported by robust cash flows.

The big story, however, is how reliable these two dividend stocks have been. Enterprise's distribution has been increased annually for 27 years, while Enbridge's dividend has been increased for 31 years, in Canadian dollars.

Neither investment is going to excite you, but that's the point. They are slow-and-steady businesses with attractive yields in an industry known for volatility. Given today's high oil prices, conservative income investors would be wise to err on the side of caution with Enterprise or Enbridge. Oil prices will eventually fall, perhaps dramatically, when the conflict in the Middle East is finally over. But these two high-yielders should keep paying you through it all.

Chevron is financially strong and diversified

If you still feel the urge to invest directly in an oil producer, despite the fact that oil prices rise and fall over time, then take a look at Chevron. It has an attractive 3.7% dividend yield backed by decades of annual dividend increases. That's proof of the company's resilience through the entire energy cycle.

That said, it is important to understand what you are buying. Chevron is a globally diversified integrated energy giant, so it has exposure across the entire energy value chain. While oil prices are a key driver of the company's performance, exposure to different geographic regions and to the midstream and downstream (chemicals and refining) helps soften the inherent swings in oil prices. On top of that, the company has a very strong balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.25x. That is low for any company and second only to ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) roughly 0.2x in its peer group.

Exxon is just as good a business as Chevron, so you could buy it as an alternative. However, Exxon's dividend yield is 2.7%. Given the similarities of the two businesses, Chevron's higher yield will probably be a better option for most investors.

This too shall pass

High oil prices are great for oil producers. But today's high oil prices won't last forever. If you are buying into the energy sector after the oil price surge, you should be thinking about what happens to your investment when oil prices eventually fall. Enterprise, Enbridge, and Chevron have all proven that they can keep paying their lofty dividends even during periods of low oil prices. Don't underestimate the value of that just because oil prices are high right now.

Should you buy stock in Enbridge right now?

Before you buy stock in Enbridge, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enbridge wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 9, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.