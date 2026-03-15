My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Next Bull Run

Key Points

Bitcoin’s scarcity will make it an attractive hedge against inflation.

Ether and Solana will be valued by the growth of their developer ecosystems.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

In 2025, the Fed's interest rate cuts, the Trump Administration's crypto-friendly moves, and new spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) propelled several top cryptocurrencies to their all-time highs. But after peaking in the fourth quarter, the crypto market cooled off again in the first quarter of 2026 as concerns about fewer rate cuts, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds drove investors back to more conservative investments.

Therefore, it might seem risky to buy more cryptocurrencies in this volatile market. However, I believe investors who buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) during the recent market swoon could reap big profits in the next bull run.

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Why are Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana the top tokens?

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, is still mined with the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Its supply is capped at 21 million tokens, and nearly 20 million have already been mined. Its mining rewards are halved every four years, making it harder to mine profitably. That scarcity makes it more comparable to gold, silver, and other commodities, and makes it a hedge against inflation and the devaluation of fiat currencies.

Ether, the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency, can't be mined. It's a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that can only be staked (locked up on the Ethereum blockchain) to earn interest-like rewards. It also supports smart contracts, which are used to develop decentralized apps and other crypto assets. With 31,869 active developers at the end of 2025, Ethereum is the largest blockchain-based developer ecosystem. Ether's value should rise as that ecosystem expands, even though it doesn't have a hard supply limit like Bitcoin.

Solana, the world's seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency, is worth buying because it runs the world's fastest PoS blockchain. It achieves those higher speeds by integrating its own proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism -- which timestamps transactions before they're validated -- into its PoS blockchain. Like Ethereum, Solana supports staking and smart contracts. It had 17,708 active developers at the end of 2025, putting it in second place after Ethereum, but it's gaining new developers at a much faster rate than Ethereum.

Why will these three tokens outperform their peers?

Over the next few years, many of the smaller altcoins will likely fade away if they don't have any long-term advantages. But Bitcoin can be valued by its scarcity, while Ether and Solana can be valued by the growth of the decentralized developer ecosystems. Ether and Solana's staking yields will also gain more attention as interest rates decline. So while these three tokens might remain volatile this year, they're all worth accumulating as the bulls look the other way.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.