News & Insights

Markets
O

My Top 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

September 20, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by Matt Frankel for The Motley Fool ->

A falling-rate environment is generally a strong one for dividend stocks, but there are some that could be especially strong opportunities right now. In this video, I'll share my 10 favorite dividend-paying stocks to buy right now and hold for the long run.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 20, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,320!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matt Frankel has positions in Ally Financial, Brookfield Asset Management, EPR Properties, Prologis, Realty Income, Vici Properties, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Prologis, Realty Income, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Vici Properties and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

O
DIS
COF
VYM
EPR
PLD
ALLY
DEA
VICI
BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.